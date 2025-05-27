103,000 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.