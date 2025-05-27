Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.37.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $319.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day moving average of $276.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,256. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

