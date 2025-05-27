Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 571 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

