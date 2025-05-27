Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,232 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

