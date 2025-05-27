Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.