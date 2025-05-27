Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.0% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.