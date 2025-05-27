5,617 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.