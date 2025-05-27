Buska Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $100.43 and a 1 year high of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

