Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.8%

LNT stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.