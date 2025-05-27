IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,412,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $501.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $530.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

