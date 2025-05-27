Armis Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

