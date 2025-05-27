TFR Capital LLC. Invests $2.22 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Broadcom stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

