Insider Buying: VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) EVP Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) EVP Abhishek Dalmia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 380,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,632.92. This represents a 15.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VF Stock Down 1.5%
NYSE:VFC opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. VF Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68.
VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
VF Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of VF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of VF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.
About VF
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
