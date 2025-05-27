First BanCorp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 516,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 402,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

