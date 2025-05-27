Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.01% of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNEQ. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:CNEQ opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.73. Alger Concentrated Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

About Alger Concentrated Equity ETF

The Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (CNEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, targeting large-cap companies with high growth potential. The fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of no more than 30 stocks, seeking long-term captial appreciation CNEQ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

