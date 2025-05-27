Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (JCYGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.61 on June 20th

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 215.7% increase from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of JCYGY stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $44.05.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
