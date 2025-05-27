Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

