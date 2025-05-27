AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 10.0% increase from AFT Pharmaceuticals’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It offers products for use in the areas of allergy, cold and flu, digestive health, eye care, first aid, nail care, oral care, pain management, skin care, and supplements, as well as other products.

