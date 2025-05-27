AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 10.0% increase from AFT Pharmaceuticals’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
AFT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.
AFT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
