Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on June 18th

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JKHY opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

View Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 186.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.