MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Plans Dividend of $0.33

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3285 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.
MGM China Price Performance
MCHVY opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.
