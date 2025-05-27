MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Plans Dividend of $0.33

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3285 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

MGM China Price Performance

MCHVY opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

