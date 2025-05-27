Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $315,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

