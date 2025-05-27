Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

