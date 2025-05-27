Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.26% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.