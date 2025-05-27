Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.24% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 866.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,052.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 996,188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 790,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 67,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 3.7%

TWO opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

