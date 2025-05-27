Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $82.35 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,112,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,928. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

