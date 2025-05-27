Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 444 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.85. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. The trade was a 28.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,098. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

