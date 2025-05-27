590,886 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 590,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,048,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,802. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $176.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.79 and a 52 week high of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

