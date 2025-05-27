Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 88,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4%

QUAL stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

