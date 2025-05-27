Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Holdings Cut by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of Sanmina worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $48,823,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 522,534 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 243,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $12,928,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

