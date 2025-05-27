Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,449,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $13,847,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,375. This trade represents a 87.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

