Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

