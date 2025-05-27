Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,299 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,127 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $315.51 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.60. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

