Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $655.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

