2,847 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,275,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,968,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.