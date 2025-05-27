2,847 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,275,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,968,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
