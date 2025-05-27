Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.