Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 439.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

ETN opened at $321.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.21 and its 200-day moving average is $318.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

