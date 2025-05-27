iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AGG opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

