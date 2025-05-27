Buska Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,461 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

