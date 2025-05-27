Audent Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $564.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $588.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

