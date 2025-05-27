Buska Wealth Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Buska Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for 3.6% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buska Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS PNOV opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.