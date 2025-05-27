Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New $19.81 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,812,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.27.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 9.2%

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $235.15 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average is $260.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

