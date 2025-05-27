Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 412 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.97.

Target Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

