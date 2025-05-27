Morpho (MORPHO) Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Morpho has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Morpho has a total market capitalization of $406.39 million and $11.72 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpho token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Morpho Token Profile

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,549,262 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 272,546,226.78379571 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.46657854 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $10,747,502.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

