Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 302,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 64,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Champion Bear Resources Stock Up 25.0%
The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Champion Bear Resources
Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.
