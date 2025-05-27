30,016 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.