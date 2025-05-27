D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after acquiring an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1%

DHI stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

