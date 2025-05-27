Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.