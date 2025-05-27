iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

