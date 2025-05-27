Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Clear Secure by 113,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:YOU opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 291,466 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $7,301,223.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,621.75. The trade was a 81.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799 over the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

