Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 5,284 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,820 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,260,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 128,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 712,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,171 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,897 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of -310.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,800.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

